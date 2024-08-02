Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Ventum Financial

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMG. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

TSE CMG opened at C$14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.29. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$6.85 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Insiders have sold 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

