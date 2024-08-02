Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Ventum Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Computer Modelling Group traded as high as C$14.59 and last traded at C$14.57, with a volume of 135787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.86.
CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.29.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
