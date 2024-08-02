Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.82. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 189,271 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRK. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

