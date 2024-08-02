Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

