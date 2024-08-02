Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Up 11.7%

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) shot up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.29). 103,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 277,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Condor Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,275.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Condor Gold

In related news, insider James(Jim) Mellon acquired 3,333,332 shares of Condor Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £499,999.80 ($643,169.28). In other news, insider Mark Child purchased 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £22,110 ($28,440.96). Also, insider James(Jim) Mellon acquired 3,333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £499,999.80 ($643,169.28). 34.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

