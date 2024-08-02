Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.18

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 75567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth $37,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.