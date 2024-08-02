Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 23,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Confluent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,046,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.63 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

