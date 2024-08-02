Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 23,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT
Insider Activity at Confluent
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Confluent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,046,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Confluent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.63 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.91.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.