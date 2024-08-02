Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.02, but opened at $22.07. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 4,410,924 shares.
CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 31,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.91.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
