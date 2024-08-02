CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.04, but opened at $63.40. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CONMED shares last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 79,867 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

