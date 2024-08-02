Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

ED stock opened at $100.19 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

