Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 2.2 %

CWCO opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

