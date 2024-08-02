Constellation Software (CSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Constellation Software to post earnings of C$29.71 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%.

TSE:CSU opened at C$4,179.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,987.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,797.39. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,585.25 and a 12-month high of C$4,476.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,075.00.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

