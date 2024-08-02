Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.54

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.54 and last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 15854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $371.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 188.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,423 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $19,832,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $12,410,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,403,000 after purchasing an additional 268,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.