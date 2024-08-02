Construction Partners (ROAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

