Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.72

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.72 and traded as high as $188.13. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $182.89, with a volume of 3,640,310 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

