Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 159,524 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Analysis on CTTAY
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.