Contrasting Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) & Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Free Report) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) N/A -99.42% -86.60% Syros Pharmaceuticals -1,656.34% -395.36% -88.41%

Risk & Volatility

Abliva AB (publ) has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Abliva AB (publ) and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $10,000.00 403.01 -$9.01 million N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals $9.94 million 15.25 -$164.57 million ($5.01) -1.13

Abliva AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Abliva AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ), a clinical-stage biotech company, develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical study for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

