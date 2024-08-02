Contrasting Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alector and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 1 5 0 2.57 Immunovant 0 0 15 0 3.00

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.76%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $49.73, indicating a potential upside of 72.27%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than Immunovant.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -125.11% -71.80% -18.28% Immunovant N/A -53.40% -48.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alector and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alector and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $97.06 million 5.68 -$130.39 million ($1.38) -4.14 Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -15.19

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alector, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alector has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alector beats Immunovant on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

