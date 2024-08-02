Contrasting CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CARGO Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARGO Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 84.63%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than CARGO Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology -6,594.92% -54.54% -47.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.15 million N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $490,000.00 210.82 -$41.44 million ($0.90) -2.57

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than CARGO Therapeutics.

Summary

CARGO Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

