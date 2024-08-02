Contrasting Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Getty Images shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images 3.33% 9.18% 2.35% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $916.55 million 1.62 $19.34 million $0.06 60.58 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Getty Images and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Images currently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 67.13%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

Getty Images beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

