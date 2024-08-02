Contrasting Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Flywire has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flywire and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 3 12 1 2.88 CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Flywire presently has a consensus target price of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 72.29%. CBIZ has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.64%. Given Flywire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than CBIZ.

This table compares Flywire and CBIZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $403.09 million 5.34 -$8.57 million ($0.11) -157.53 CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.30 $120.97 million $2.47 29.53

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -2.63% -1.56% -1.20% CBIZ 7.65% 15.43% 5.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBIZ beats Flywire on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.