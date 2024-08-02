Contrasting Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) & Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Lexeo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$20.95 million ($9.90) -0.20 Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 661.84 -$66.39 million ($22.29) -0.59

Analyst Ratings

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexeo Therapeutics. Lexeo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kiromic BioPharma and Lexeo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11

Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.45%. Given Lexeo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexeo Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Lexeo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -133.33% Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -155.79% -51.08%

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

