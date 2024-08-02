ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 305

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 305 ($3.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 323 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.99) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.89).

CTEC opened at GBX 231.80 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,636.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.20 ($3.80). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

