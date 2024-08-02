Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $187,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,627 shares of company stock worth $2,374,186. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.