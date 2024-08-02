Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corcept Therapeutics traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 424817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $187,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,186. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.