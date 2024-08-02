Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,627 shares of company stock worth $2,374,186. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

