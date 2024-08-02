Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Core & Main Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,752. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

