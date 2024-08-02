Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Core & Main Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNM
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,752. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
