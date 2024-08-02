CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CorMedix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in CorMedix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.46 on Friday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.60.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

