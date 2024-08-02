Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.33. 1,149,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,195,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Activity at Corning

Institutional Trading of Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.