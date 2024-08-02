Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) PT Raised to $13.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

CMRE opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Costamare by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 214,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Costamare by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

