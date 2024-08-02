Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cousins Properties traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 332981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
