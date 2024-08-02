Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives C$11.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

CVO stock opened at C$6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of C$41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

