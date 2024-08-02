Craig Hallum Lowers Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $45.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYM. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

