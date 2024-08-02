Crane (NYSE:CR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Crane in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $154.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $162.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crane by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crane by 29.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

