Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

