Critical Review: 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) versus KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $42.11 million 1.78 $7.43 million $1.55 10.13 KeyCorp $10.40 billion 1.38 $967.00 million $0.79 19.25

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 16.80% 11.14% 0.92% KeyCorp 7.35% 8.64% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Colonial Bancorp and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 0 7 10 0 2.59

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Summary

KeyCorp beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

