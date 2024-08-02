Critical Survey: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) vs. Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coloured Ties Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coloured Ties Capital pays out -6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Coloured Ties Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 19.98% 29.56% 10.14% Coloured Ties Capital N/A -65.70% -55.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Coloured Ties Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 2 3.20 Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 11.52, meaning that its share price is 1,052% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Coloured Ties Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.34 $105.43 million $1.80 11.39 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A $3.02 million ($0.49) -0.51

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Coloured Ties Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

