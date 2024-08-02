CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $300.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $225.11 and last traded at $225.53. 2,535,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,261,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.96.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

