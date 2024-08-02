CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.