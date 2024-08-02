Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells $357,600.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

