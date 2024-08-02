Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.04 on Friday. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 22,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 39,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $186,428.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,172 shares of company stock worth $507,138. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

