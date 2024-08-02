Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.30

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 79.85 ($1.03), with a volume of 1298390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.05 ($1.06).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on CURY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.86) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Currys to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.16) to GBX 92 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 91.80 ($1.18).
Currys Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Currys
In related news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($37,561.10). Company insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.
About Currys
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
