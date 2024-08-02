CVC Income & Growth GBP Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:CVCG)

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth GBP Stock Down 0.6 %

CVC Income & Growth GBP stock opened at GBX 117.98 ($1.52) on Friday. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 94.50 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of £150.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,370.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.54.

CVC Income & Growth GBP Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

