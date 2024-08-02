CVC Income & Growth GBP Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:CVCG)

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Stock Down 0.6 %
CVC Income & Growth GBP stock opened at GBX 117.98 ($1.52) on Friday. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 94.50 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of £150.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,370.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.54.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Company Profile
