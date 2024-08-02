Cyrus Harmon Sells 4,066 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $63,348.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,719,540.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $61,300.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $215,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $16.46 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,622 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

