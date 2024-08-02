Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.86 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

