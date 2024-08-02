D.R. Horton (DHI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI):

7/23/2024 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $181.00.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.5 %

DHI stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average of $149.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

