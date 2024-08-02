DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.92. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFBC. Stephens boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PFBC opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

