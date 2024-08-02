DA Davidson Comments on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of IBCP opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

