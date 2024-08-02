DA Davidson Comments on Informatica Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Informatica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Informatica’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.60%.

INFA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Informatica Stock Performance

Informatica stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Informatica has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,227.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Informatica by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Informatica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

