DA Davidson Comments on Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.